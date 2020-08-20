Queen’s Hospital evacuate patients after power outage

Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, the country’s major referral facility, on Wednesday evacuated patients to Zomba, Thyolo and Chiradzulu hospital due to power outage which affected many areas including the X-ray and the kitchen.

The power failure lasted almost 12 hours and some patients who remained at the facility missed lunch because the kitchen could nit prepare food without electricity.

QECH director Samson Mndolo said they moved some patients who needed surgery.

Mndolo said during the power outage the main Intensive Care Unit had no patient.

But he said a patient who needs oxygen supports in Ward 3A was moved to Ear, Norse and Throat section “as a precautionary measure.”

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi senior engineer Kondwnai Chikalamba said the power outage was due to an electrical spark which damaged a power supply panel and that the hospital would have electricity back.

