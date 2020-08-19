Chilima challenges north-based private sector and SMEs to be innovative

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has challenged the private sector and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) based in the Northern Region to be innovative by adopting unorthodox ways of doing business in order to contribute to the attainment of the public sector reforms.

Chilima made the remarks in Mzuzu on Wednesday morning after engaging players in the private sector and SMEs.

During the meeting, players in the private sector and SMEs stressed the need for the government to reduce taxes when they are importing goods and products, the need to introduce incentives for investment, interest rates spread, promotion of technology and innovation, review of employment laws, promotion of indigenous businesses, infrastructure development among others.

“On tax incentives, I have assured them that the Government of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, is taking a proactive approach on the matter and very soon this will be addressed. I have since challenged the private sector and the SMEs to be innovative by adopting unorthodox ways of doing business,” he said.

Chilima also took advantage of the engagement to urge SMEs to take the Buy Malawi Campaign forward without waiting for big supermarkets to display their products.

He emphasized that the reforms that the government is undertaking are aimed at transforming the public sector so that it can respond effectively to the needs of the private sector.

“As we move forward and develop the next transformation agenda, I have emphasised that there will be no more knee jerk reaction when it comes to the next national development plan. The key enabler to a successful development plan is mindset change.

“We must stop celebrating failure or being content with small successes if we are to register meaningful achievements in our quest to develop Malawi. The Public Sector, Private Sector, SMEs and all Malawians are in this together,” said the Vice President.

Chilima said the core objective is to create synergy between the public sector and the private sector.

Chilima said during the meetings he had, they have agreed to work together to turn Mzuzu and the northern region into a serious business hub with massive opportunities in the hospitality industry, aviation, real estate and the mining sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares