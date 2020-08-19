Ngwira now chair for Malawi coaches’ association

Chitipa United Head Coach, Alex Ngwira, is now Chairperson for the National Football Coaches Association.

This follows the demise of the former chairperson, Stuart Mbolembole; some four weeks ago.

General Secretary for the association, Davie Mpima, confirmed the development saying the association’s constitution stipulates that in the event that the chair is incapacitated or passes on, the vice takes over.

“Alex Ngwira who was late Mbolembole’s vice will now be the acting chair until next elections. There is need for us to have a meeting. We are therefore running up and down to secure funds for the meeting,” Mpima explained.

Alex Ngwira said he will continue from where late Mbolembole stopped.

“A good number of programmes were already put in place. We will just go ahead to implement them. The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed some of our plans but we hope to resume working on them when the pandemic subsides,” explained Ngwira.

Ngwira will be chairperson of the association up to the end of 2021.

