Race to the State House: 10 Presidential Hopefuls Collect Nomination Papers Ahead of September 16 Showdown

Malawi’s presidential race is officially heating up — and it’s shaping into one of the most crowded and competitive contests in the country’s history.

By close of business on June 16, a total of 10 presidential aspirants had collected nomination papers from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the September 16, 2025 elections. Among them are incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), former presidents Peter Mutharika (DPP) and Joyce Banda (People’s Party), signaling a high-stakes political showdown where experience, legacy, and youthful ambition will collide.

Also in the ring are:

Kondwani Nankhumwa (Peoples Development Party)

Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front)

Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (National Development Party)

Akwame Bandawe (Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi – AAA)

Milward Tobias, Adil James Chilungo, and Hardwick Kaliya — all running as independent candidates.

The nomination process officially opened on June 10, and MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, has reiterated that deadlines are firm:

June 22 for Local Government

July 5 for Parliamentary and Presidential candidates

Key Electoral Calendar Dates:

June 18–19: Pre-inspection of Local Government nomination papers

June 20–22: Submission of Local Government nominations

June 29–30: Pre-inspection of Parliamentary and Presidential nomination papers

July 1–5: Submission of nomination papers for Parliamentary and Presidential candidates at respective tally centres and the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC)

Under Malawi’s 50+1 electoral system, a presidential candidate must win more than 50% of valid votes to be declared the outright winner. If no candidate crosses that threshold, a run-off election between the top two contenders will be held within 60 days of the first vote.

While funding for the first round is in place, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja disclosed at a press briefing on April 30 that the K97.9 billion required for a potential run-off is not yet budgeted — but assured that relevant offices are working to secure the necessary funds.

Campaign Season Opens Soon

The official 60-day campaign period kicks off on July 14 and ends at 6:00 AM on September 14, giving candidates a limited but intense window to win over Malawians under strict rules and regulations guided by MEC and the Political Parties Act.

Reforms That Will Shape the Election

Several amendments to Malawi’s Electoral Laws are now in force. Among them:

Dissolution of Parliament now occurs on July 23 in the fifth year after MPs are elected.

The swearing-in of the President and Vice President will now take place no earlier than 7 days and no later than 30 days after the announcement of final results.

A Vice President appointed after elections must be sworn in within 14 days of appointment.

By-elections to fill vacant parliamentary seats will now be held in the next calendar quarter, unless within 12 months of a general election.

With a mix of seasoned statesmen, comeback candidates, new parties, and rising independents, Malawi stands on the brink of a defining political moment. The ballots may not be cast yet, but the battle lines are drawn — and the countdown has begun.

