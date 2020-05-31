Rach Family Trust offers Malawi Covid-19 response poverty relief 

United Kingdom-based Rach Family Trust in recogning that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and its effects on food security have taken a toll on the lives of the citizens, it has rendered its support those in need by giving food parcels to the needy in Pensulo, Blantyre.

The relief materials contained flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea and sugar.

Nabina Bishwakarma, Trust Director of Rach Family Trust and Ravi Rach, CEO of Rach Group of Companies, based in Dubai took it upon themselves to help send the relief material to Malawi.

The relief food materials were distributed on Sunday May 31 2020.

Bishwakarma, provided a statement through her representative Amos Banda stating she intends to reach over 300 families in Blantyre and is in the process of identifying further needs of the people.

The statement said Bishwakarma and Rach have family and business connections in Malawi and are looking forward to giving more of these donations in the near future.

On his part Ravi Rach told Nyasa Times: “We want to offer a helping hand to those who do not have an income and are food insecure. At the moment we are focused on working with our local partners to identify areas that we can assist.

“We want to help whenever we can. We are also seeking more people to join us in order to keep on helping.”

He added that the Rach Family Trust has also been looking at providing clean water in the rural parts of Malawi and to also build housing for the elderly, a project they have already started in Zambia and Kenya.

Rach Family Trust has been helping the people of India, Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Nepal and this is the first time that they are being involved in the relief donations here in Malawi.

