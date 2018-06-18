Racheal Kanyenda releases debut gospel album full of testimonies

South Africa based Malawian songbird Rachael Kanyenda Damakude has finally released her debut gospel album titled ‘Mbuye Wanga munalinane’ carrying strong messages of hope and encouragements.

Before she started singing for the lord Kanyenda released two secular albums.

Kanyenda said people should expect more good music from her latest album which is full of testimonies on how God saved her life when she suffered for over six months.

“This is a powerful album and carries very powerful testimonies about my life, without God I could have lost my life by now.

“I have taken my time to come up with this album, I am very sure that it will change many lives and my plea is that Malawians should take time and listen to my songs with an open ear”, she said

She added that she has come with different style of gospel music that will change the industry, saying she has come to stay.

Recorded by Khatwa aligiza at alimoso studios in Blantyre some of the songs in the album are kulira k

