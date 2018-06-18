Wanderers losing their marbles, ‘Neba’ calls for inquest

For Nyasa Big Bullets, a final against Blue Eagles in the Airtel Top 8 beckons. For Be Forward Wanderers , only pain, recrimination and soul searching awaits.

A tough task to defend the TNM Super League as the Nomads are also on a distant 12th place on the log table with eight points from six games, having won, lost and drawn twice each to cast doubt on the prospects of their title defence.

With reshuffle of technical panel where Yasin Osman moved from head coach to technical director, with new coach Bob Mpinganjira and his asssitant, young brother Albert having faced two consecutive defeats, how can Wanderers recover and move forward and what are their areas for concern?

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, said the club would hold a soul-searching meeting Monday to find a solution to the team’s poor results.

Mkandawire conceeded there is a problem at Wanderers a Club that needs to be addressed.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira is hopeful the club will “recover and improve.”

And Osman also insisted that the team’s struggles are normal in football and they will ‘get over them’.

