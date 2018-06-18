Malawi FA investigating K5 million gate ticketing fraud in Blantyre derby

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) is investigating suspected gate ticketing fraud in which K5 million shortfall has raised suspicion on Saturday’s crowd-puller, involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, grossing K39 million from tickets worth K44 million at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

FA’s Commercial Director and Head of Marketing Limbani Matola said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers pocketed K8.3 million each with the ground owners pocketing the same amount.

He said the Airtel Top 8 semi-final was marred by irregularities after officials and fans from both teams hijacked the reconciliation process which Glory Gate Management firm was handling.

“As FAM, we are very disappointed with this figure. It is not any closer to reflect the record turn up of spectators at the stadium. We are depressed when we compare to K54.5 million which we made last year when the two teams met in 2017 Carlsberg Cup final. Last year, we sold the tickets in advance and the covered stand tickets were sold at K1500 and K2000 at the gates and this time around, the tickets were K2 000 all round at the gates.

“Furthermore, this figure is far below K53.5 million which we collected last year when Silver Strikers played against Be Forward Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 finals where tickets were sold at K1, 500,” reads the statement.

A ticket was pegged at K2,000 at all the gates at the stadium.

