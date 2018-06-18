’Proud of you Bashir’: Mutharika hails Malawi female boxer for Commonwealth title win

President Peter Mutharika has congratulated the pride of Malawi, female boxer Anisha ‘The Massacre’ Bashir for winning the vacant Commonwealth (British Empire) Female Lightweight Title at the weekend in United Kingdom.

Bashir claimed the title on Friday night when she knocked out (KO) Samantha ‘SJ’ Smith in the first-round.

The 21-year-old who made her professional boxing debut in 2015, it took her less than two minutes to demolish her 38-year-old opponent and register an eighth knockout victory in 13 bouts at York Hall.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, President Mutharika said Bashir’s triumph puts at global display “Malawi’s spirit of hardwork, resilience and determination in our various undertakings.”

Said Mutharika: “It is my wish that all sporting disciplines will emulate the boxing fraternity which is producing good results both at regional and global contests. Once again, well done Anisha, we are all proud of you!!”

Anisha showed incredible power to daze and floor Smith just after the opening bell at York Hall to claim the Commonwealth title and added a second international belt on her shoulder as she also holds the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) Super Lightweight title she obtained in December 2017 after she floored Kenyan Consolata Masunga in a 10-round bout.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control President Lonzoe Zimba has since described Bashir’s victory as a breakthrough for Malawi female boxers.

