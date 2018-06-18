‘Malawians not enjoying democracy they out to’: EAM stinging pastoral letter gets opposition backing

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the People’s Party (PP) have welcomed the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) stinging pastoral letter read out, Sunday, in its 68 church denominations and 58 Christian organisations in which it said Malawi is sliding back to bad governance a situation which has been further worsened by the lack of decisive, leadership at all levels.

PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni—whose party leader Joyce Banda has announced interest to contest for presidency in 2019 ekectiond aftershock returned in April after a four-year self-imposed exile— backed the verdict by the EAM on corruption, political violence and tribalism that are thriving because of lack of decisive, ethical and transformative leadership.

“We don’t need a pastoral letter to know that there is rampant corruption and that tenets of democracy are not being respected ,” said Chimpeni.

Chimpeni said “clearly, Malawians are not enjoying the democracy they ought to.”

MCP spokesman Reverend Maurice Munthali said the DPP should take concerns raised in the pastoral letter seriously .

He said EAM have been spot on to point out bad governance.

Munthali said the DPP is synonymous with bad governance, including cases of violence and harassment .

“They are not naturing the hard-earned democracy Malawians want to enjoy,” he said.

And Malawi’s flagship newspaper, Daily Times on Monday stayed in an editorial comment that the thinking across the sweeping ranks is that the DPP’s methods of governance as well as development are “a reflection of lack of ethical leadership and integrity.”

The paper said President Mutharika and DPP can ignore the message in the EAM pastoral letter “at own risk.”

“The pastoral letter is a call to Mutharika, who has to rise above politics of patronage as well as nepotistic tendencies responsible for the over-hiring of ‘experts’ in praise-singing and not in technical capability because this has contributed to the country’s political and economic mess. It has also contributed to the bad practice of channelling money from the public purse to few individuals with no relevance to the common good,” reads the editorial comment in part.

In the letter signed by EAM board chairperson Chatha Msangaambe and general secretary the Reverend Francis Mkandawire, titled ‘A call for decisive, ethical and selfless leadership’, says although government has made efforts towards substantive democratic governance, it has been found wanting in the fight against corruption, the apparent suppression of electoral reforms, and the failure to deliver the development citizens deserve.

“The executive arm of government must, therefore, take the lead in spearheading the anti-corruption drive in the country, leaving no sacred cows,” says the letter, adding that government needs to adequately fund the Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) and the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) for good results.

On electoral reforms, EAM takes exception that the government seemed to have shot down its own Bills in Parliament, including the popular 50+1 Bill of electing the President.

“The shooting down of these reform bills is, therefore, a great insult on the people of Malawi who had invested so much resources and energy in the drafting of the same,” the letter laments, adding that the development threatens the growth of democracy in the country.

Amongst the critical issues the pastoral letter addresses also include the access to information law, deteriorating public services in health and education, tribalism and nepotism, the biasness of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, protection of persons with albinism, political violence and intimidation amongst others.

Christians are urged through the pastoral letter to pray to God to give Malawi a better future, partly through quality leadership in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

