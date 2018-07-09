 ‘Racist’ Harper risks law suit from house maid over slave remarks

Mike Harper, who described a Malawian house maid as slave last week, risks a law suit as the maid is seeking legal assistance from human rights bodies.

The maid, Gloria Misesa said the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has advised her to take Harper to court over the racist remarks.

“I am ready to go to court but I don’t have the money to hire a lawyer. This is why I am asking the MHRC or any human rights organisation to help me with legal assistance,” she said.

MHRC commissioner Bertha Sefu said the Malawi Law Commission should include laws in the penal code that should penalize anyone uttering racist remarks.

Sefu said currently there are no such laws making it difficult to prosecute Harper over his racist remarks.

Harper’s troubles all started when another expat, Pennie Ginn, posted on a Facebook forum for expats, complained about losing a good domestic worker in Gloria Misesa if she relocates to another duty station.

Harper has since made the apology to Misesa.

He said the Facebook post was not meant to hurt Misesa.

