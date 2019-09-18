Radical protestors attacks newspaper journalist: Matonga says ‘not hurt in any way’
A group of protesters called by a coalition of human rights groups over May’s vote that saw the re-election of President Peter Mutharika assaulted Golden Matonga, a seasoned journalist for the leading daily newspaper The Nation but he has downplayed the incident.
A report by Times Media accompanied by photograph shows Matonga escaping from the incident around Kamuzu Central Hospital.
The protestors reportedly confiscated Matonga’s wallet and his mobile phone.
But Matonga took to his Facebook page to confirm he is not on his phone but downplayed the attack that he is not hurt.
“Out of reach on my phone for a while but working just fine. I am not hurt in any wat but thanks for your concerns,” wrote Matonga who is also an influential columnist and blogger.
Another reporter Gladys Nthenda was also reportedlt assaulted as radical protestors tore part of her pair of jeans.
They were rescued by Malawi Defence Soldiers.
The Human Rights Defender Coalition organised the fresh round of protests to demand the resignation of Jane Ansah, the Malawi Electoral Commission chair, over irregularities. She was accused of using Tipp-Ex to change the vote tallies.
Mutharika won the first-past-the-post election with 38.5 per cent of the vote, compared with just over 35 per cent for Lazarus Chakwera, his closest challenger. Chakwera, who has called the result “daylight robbery,” is challenging the results in the constitutional court with another opposition leader, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, to seek a rerun.
Ansah has defended the use of correctional fluid in the results tallies and denies wrongdoing.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The EVIL & BARBARIC actions which are being vomited by Mtambo are being manifested now for those who could not believe my words would now see what I meant when I said HRDC has the spirit of that old Serpent which lives on blood of innocent people. HRDC managed to steal the spirit of Chakwera the chosen man of GOD to be used as a tool to cheat people that DEMOS is a human right to Steal, Destroy & Kill. And the worst thing Chakwera has done is to follow these evil men Mtambo & Trapence but soon God will… Read more »
Timothy Ntumbo and your fellow fools and idiots, did you achieve the 2 million march per location? What a failure. A Marawi sianakutume.
Mtambo just loves this lawlessness like McDonald’s junk food I tell you. He is smiling right now. Unfortunately most media houses, including some religious institutions, have been supporters of Mtambo and HRDC not knowing what this ‘lawless baby’ will become soon or later. In a war/conflict, you cannot who will end up a victim until the very end or the climax of it. Ine pheee kuma stand kuonelera pop corn wanga ali mmanja.
Rabid Infested Dogs, imagine demanding money in amounts of K10,000 from innocent people driving home from office so at to buy passage . You will surely regret your satanic activities soon together with your stupid, senseless bosses. We surely shall smoke you out.