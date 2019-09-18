Roads Authority demolishes school blocks to pave way for roundabout

At least 16 classroom blocks at Chimutu primary school in Lilongwe are set for demolition next week to pave way for a new round about at Area 18 as the K4.9 billion parliament-Bingu Stadium road takes shape.

Officials from the Roads Authority visited the school on Wednesday to appreciate how the demolition will take place.

Roads Authority general manager Emmanel Matapa said K800 million has been set aside for the demolition exercise of the school, situated just two kilometres away from Capital Hill, the seat of government and city centre.

“The students will be transferred to temporary structures; their education will not be affected. The demolition will be controlled to ensure that the noise do not disturb classes,” Matapa said.

He said the Roads Authority will construct permanent classroom blocks later.

The road project is expected to finish in February next year.

