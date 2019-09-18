Roads Authority demolishes school blocks to pave way for roundabout
At least 16 classroom blocks at Chimutu primary school in Lilongwe are set for demolition next week to pave way for a new round about at Area 18 as the K4.9 billion parliament-Bingu Stadium road takes shape.
Officials from the Roads Authority visited the school on Wednesday to appreciate how the demolition will take place.
Roads Authority general manager Emmanel Matapa said K800 million has been set aside for the demolition exercise of the school, situated just two kilometres away from Capital Hill, the seat of government and city centre.
“The students will be transferred to temporary structures; their education will not be affected. The demolition will be controlled to ensure that the noise do not disturb classes,” Matapa said.
He said the Roads Authority will construct permanent classroom blocks later.
The road project is expected to finish in February next year.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Development comes with a cost such is commendable but let us put the lessons thereof elsewhere where development will go to…Timangodabwa ma pipe amadzi ndi magetsi sanafike mmadera ena angakhale a mtauni kenako muzizagumula malo a eni…The same can apply public infrastructures to be errected in growth centres. Think loud our Emupizi and councillors the same relies on you.
Could you give us the real picture of Area 18 Roundabout not this one.
Why didn’t they first construct blocks so that students should move in?
Point on Agenda Setting Theory. When have they realized the the roundabout will require the demolition of the my old school. Why not construct school blocks before the demolition? So many questions than answers. Cry for my beloved school Lingadzi/Chimutu
MK800 Million for classroom demolition? Wow
And it will cost the same amount (k8OO million) to construct one stadium for Bullets. Wonder shall never end!!!!!!