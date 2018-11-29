Radio Maria Malawi targets K20m for 20th anniversary celebrations: To move head office to Lilongwe

Radio Maria Malawi is targeting to raise K20 million for the forthcoming 20th anniversary celebrations next year.

Accoridng to Radio Maria Malawi Director Rev. Fr. Joseph Kimu said the anniversary will be followed by the moving of the head office from Mangochi to the capital City, Lilongwe.

“We would want to have a memorable celebration of servicing the people spritualy through our mother radio station during our 20th anniversary. There will be various activities that will take us through the years which Radio Maria Malawi has benn in operation,” said Father Kimu on the sidelines of the fundraising music show held in Lilongwe at St Patrict Church.

He also disclosed that the moving of the head office from Mangochi to Lilongwe will need not less than K430 million.

At the fundraising show, one of the renowned musicians Cross Chiwalo also launched Nyimbo za Akatolika Vol 1 CD, which is one way of fundraising for the commemoration.

Apart from the CD, Fr Kimu said they will be producing various materials that will be put on the market in order to meet their target.

During the show, the CD was bought at K500 000 by the guest of honour Collins Magalasi, the chief executive officer of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

In his remarks, Magalasi said he was satisfied with the preparations of the anniversary as well as the use is spiritual songs as one way of fundraising.

“What is more outstanding is that they are not using ordinary songs, but traditional spiritual songs that will not only help in the fundraing activities but will also change the lives of people,” he said.

Balaka Music products, Alleluyah Band, Billy Kaunda, Soldier Lucius Banda, Charles Snettre and Paul Subiri were among those who performed on the day.

