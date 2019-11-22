Rainbow Paints league back in action: Tigresses, Tropical Queens  to battle for 2nd position

After resting for three weeks without action teams are now set to go back in netball court following the mouth watering fixture for the Rainbow Paints released by the Blantyre and Districts Netball League Committee (BDNLC) scheduled for the weekend of November 23-24 2019 at Complex Netball Court.

Netball followers are expected to have another memorable weekend which will

be full of entertainment as a total of nine cracking games have been lined up for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Current league leaders Kukoma Diamonds who are yet to test a defeat in the 2019 season are set to continue their 100% unbeaten record as they will be entertaining Chilomoni Sisters and the two struggling sides Machinjiri Sisters and Polytechnic over the weekend.

But the most attracting match which is also considered as game of the week will be involving Tropical Queens and First Choice Tigresses who are expected to tussle in a final match for Saturday in a do- or- die encounter as they will be facing each other and battle for the second

position.

So far, Tigresses has played 16 games and is on position 3 with 30 points on the standings with an advantage of two games in hand While their counterpart are on position two with a total of 32 points after playing 18 games.

However, the fixture is also going to bring another fire works for bottom and middle teams who will be searching for a win in order to finish in a good position.

The four bottom teams namely Polytechnic, Chileka Sisters, Machinjiri Sisters and Vicky Sisters will be in action as they have been given an opportunity to increase their points.

Middle position teams Shizaella, Serenity Stars and Chilomoni Sisters have not been spared as they will also have crucial assignments.

Zomba-based and fourth placed side Prison Sisters have been put on bye and will wait to play their game next weekend.

Here is the full fixture:

SATURDAY

Polytechnic vs Shizaella Queens- 9:30 am

Kukoma Diamonds vs Machinjiri Sisters-11:00 am

Polytechnic vs Prison Queens- 12:30 pm

Kukoma Diamonds vs Chilomoni Sisters-14:00 pm

Tropical Queens vs First Choice Tigresses- 15:30 pm

SUNDAY

First Choice Tigresses vs Polytechnic- 11:00am

Tropical Queens vs Serenity Stars- 12:30 pm

First Choice Tigresses vs Vicky Stars- 14:00 pm

Kukoma Diamonds vs Poltechnic-15: 30 pm.

The 2019 Rainbow Paints league season is expected to be concluded on December 7.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :