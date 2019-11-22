ESCOM carrying out awareness campaign on safe use of power

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is on two weeks-long tour of various parts of Machinga, where it has just supplied power, to sensitive them on how to apply for their service and how they should safely use power.

At Nthorowa Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mlomba, leader of the team, Precious Mpekasambo first addressed the gathering, saying the awareness campaign is very important, especially on its safety usage because electricity power can be dangerous.

In turns, the ESCOM officers told the gathering, that included Group Village Headman Nthorowa and other traditional leaders, that as a public power service provider, they have the programme to provide power to the rural areas and they felt obliged to sensitize the people on its proper use.

They talked against vandalism of ESCOM property, against illegal connections and not to build houses directly under power lines.

The people were also asked to immediately report to ESCOM in the event that a tree has crashed on power lines.

They were also told not to plant trees directly under power lines and that they should never attempt to cut down trees that have overgrown and are reaching out towards the power lines but to report to ESCOM, who also make their own regular assessment checks to monitor tree growth.

They were also advised to never approach a person that has been electrocuted and power is still on but to immediately report to ESCOM, who shall first disconnect the power and rush to the scene of the accident.

On power application and installation, ESCOM’s Senior Customer Services Officer – South, Bubu Mkandawire, told the gathering to present themselves at any ESCOM office with their National ID and a fee of K33,000.

Mkandawire also told the people that it is illegal to tap power from one house to another, even if the other household is part of the residence’s yard such as a servant’s quarters.

“If one requires to tap power from their household to another in the same yard, use an authourised electrician approved by Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA),” she said.

She also asked those building new structures to always use a MERA-authorized electrician to set up their electricity wires and report first to ESCOM for approval.

Group Village Headman Nthorowa applauded ESCOM for the initiative, saying most of them were not aware of some of issues and services that were presented.

“We are very appreciative of ESCOM for bringing electricity here as it will improves people’s economic lives.

“Most people here use solar power in providing their services but this is for small businesses but now they will be able to grow as they have access to stronger power,” said the chief.

It was a very interactive session in which everyone was invited to ask questions relating to what they had been briefed.

