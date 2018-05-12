Ramadan, a month of fasting, starts May 15 for Muslims in Malawi 

Muslims have been admiring the moon these evenings with hopeful anticipation. Night by night the waning crescent moon approaches a new moon, and at the very first hint of a new crescent just after dusk in the sky will herald the start of the ninth Muslim lunar month: Ramadan.

Malawi Muslims will from next Tuesday – depending on the sighting of the new moon -start observing the holy month of Ramadan when the fasting involves abstaining from all food, water, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.

Ramadhan is integral to Islamic faith

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) spokesman Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said they are expected to start Ramadhan on 15th or 16th of May.

Ramadan falls at a different time each year because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, which means there isn’t a fixed date.

“This year, our calendar might end on 15th or 16th of May, therefore we might start on Wednesday or Thursday upon sighting of the new moon, marking the start of our ninth month on our Hijr calendar,” said Chabulika.

He said during Ramdhan, Muslims are expected ti fast. This means they don’t eat or drink between sunrise and sunset, which is important as it allows them to devote themselves further to their faith, ultimately becoming closer to Allah, or God.

Chabulika said Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.

“It is a month that God gave as an opportunity to harvest a lot of rewards in everything that we do. I should also encourage fellow Muslims to help those that are in need of food so that they should find something to eat when they are breaking their fasting,” Chabulika said.

The reason why Muslims fast is because it is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca – the Holy City.

Ramadan will end at sundown on June 14, when the three-day Eid al-Fitr celebration — often referred to as “the feast after the fast” — will begin.

