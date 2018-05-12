MCP convention to cost K100m: Chakwera likely to go unopposed as president

Atleast 1000 delegates across the country are arriving in Lilongwe for a two day convention which officials say will cost K100 million.

Chairman of the organising committee of the convention Augustine Chidzanja has confirmed the K100m figure budget for 1000 delegates for the Saturday and Sunday convention in Lilongwe.

“Delegates wil start arriving today (Friday) and will leave on Monday,” said Chidzanja who is also the party’s regional chairman for the Lakeshore districts.

He said aspiring candidates for party positions which are now up for grabs are now sending their applications to the party secretariat.

Chidzanja, however, said it was too early to know whether party president Lazarus Chakwera has a challenger.

Businessman Sidik Mia says he would challenge Richard Msowoya for the party vice presidency position.

Chidzanja said each district will send nine delegates apart from MCP MPs and councillors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :