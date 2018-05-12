Malawi’s motivational speaker Harifa inspires people in re-discovering their inborn talent: Releases book

A Malawian based in Ireland, Harifa Daly, has said one’s life problems should not be an excuse to make it to greater heights in life.

Daly, whose latest book seeks to inspire people in re-discovering their inborn talents, told Nyasa Times that much as she went through difficult times as she grew up, has managed to make it in life.

“Life was not easy in the village and I was abused and humiliated but I swallowed my pride with my child selling tomatoes in the streets. It was through this business that I raised money to travel to Europe,” said Harifa as reported by amebobook.com,” said Harifa.

She said people must allow to be victim of failures.

“I am ready to conquer the world because I know who I am. You must be free to make mistakes, never be afraid of making them because what you are today and all you have achieved are results of your mistakes,” she said.

Sister to Ireland based hip-hop artist, Popp Dog, she said: “Hope and faith is the currency that takes one to accomplish all things you want. People should not give themselves limits in life. They should keep empowering their minds and should read as often as they can to enrich their mind.”

She said she discovered how valuable life could be when one focuses on what can be done to live a life full of hope and peace.

Harifa added that it was through motivation that she moved forward and realised that there is no need to worry about things one cannot change.

She advised that people should learn to take care of their minds as it is the number one creative tool.

“Those who care about their minds know how to nourish it so that it executes its duties with perfection,” said Harifa.

Harifa said Malawians, in greater numbers than ever, continue to suffer in absolute poverty but with inspirations they can do something in life.

The red-carpet host added: “This includes understanding that we don’t have to be a product of our broken and poverty-stricken environment. The key for living is to find the desires that one has in one’s heart and finding the courage and faith to pursue them.”

She feels that the greatest concern people have in their lives is that they are often willing to compromise on just about everything.

Harifa said the 76-paged book will help people to realise that everyone has God-given desires that are supposed to be fulfilled and attained.

“This is to help everyone understand that there is a process that was designed to follow in order to achieve and live the life they have always been dreaming of having,” she said.

According to the author, her desire is to bring the book to Malawi, especially in schools to inspire scholars.

“The content will help young people to believe in themselves and the style makes readers feel like they are talking to me not reading, it’s like a conversation with me,” she said.

Harifa is the founder of Miss D Talk show. She also hosts interviews of high-profile people. In February 2012, she was a judge of Miss South Africa-Ireland which was a success. In 2015, she hosted an interview with the founder of Tazorlee Foundation.

In March 2016, she was invited by I-smile International foundation on Women’s Day to conduct some interviews, and the event was held in Dublin. She hosted the red carpet on face of sickle cell black tie event in April 2016 which was in the Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport in Republic of Ireland.

In September 2016, Harifa hosted an interview of celebrities from Africa that included popular comedians Julius Agwu, Deehumorous, Gladys, and other celebrities. In October 2016, she was invited to work with the youth on a project that was organised by Yemi Adenuga to empower the youth in Ireland. She also attended the book launch event and as a red carpet host and guest speaker.

