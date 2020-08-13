Raped Nsundwe women get justice: Court orders their compensation
The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered government to compensate women who were harassed and sexually assaulted at Msundwe during retaliatory police attacks while simultaneously ordering Malawi Police Service to arrest police officers involved.
High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda delivered the ruling and further ordered that assessment for the compensation should be done within 21 days by the High Court Registrar.
The judge has further ordered Police to submit a report to court within 30 days of the judgment on investigations on the matter.
The women told of harrowing experiences of how the police officers forced themselves into the women, accusing them of hiding the killers of the police officer Imedi when he led a team of law enforcers into the area to clear a road which was blocked to prevent people from going to Lilongwe to attend a rally held by former president Peter Mutharika.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
choka iwe nawo unamva kukoma
and bring back the dead police
Very good development to the women. so what will happen to those women whose husbands left them following the rape ordeal.
Were they really raped? Did somebody just tell them to make such claims with the aim of putting some people in trouble? Only The Almighty God knows and He is the only one who will deliver the right justice on this issue. What about the death of our Police officer? It seems nobody cares at the moment. Only The Almighty God cares.
The court has ordered the Police to submit full report of the investigation yet it has already given judgement of compensation. What kind of justice is this?