Govt appoints Chioko as Mera acting CEO as indicted Magalasi goes on leave

August 13, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Government has appointed an acting chief executive officer for energy regulatory state body, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) technically replacing the embattled CEO Collins Magalasi.

Chioko: Acting Mera CEO

Lawyer Ishmael Stan Chioko has been appointed acting CEO according to an internal memo dated August 12, 2020 from Mera’s Human Resources and Administration manager Troy Mtenje.

“Be further informed that the current chief executive officer, Dr. Collins Magalasi has proceeded on leave,” says the brief memo.

Analysts say Magalasi, embroiled in multi-million dubious purchase scandal, cannot be fired now because there is no board of directors which is mandated to do so.

Magalasi, socialite Dorothy ‘Cash Madam’ Shonga and two Mera officers are accusing of swindling Mera of millions of money through dubious purchases.

They are all out on court bail.

Phungu
Guest
Phungu

Chioko is a suspected cashgater.

2 hours ago
Bigman
Guest
Bigman

Komatu Chioko was arrested nkhani za Mphwiyo. Zikukhala bwanji kodi ku Tonse Alliance? Zibwana?

3 hours ago
Uyo
Guest
Uyo

Kikikikikikiki munthu uyu was also involved in the city motors deal gone wrong. How do you appoint him as acting CEO??? Follow the paper trial and see where his thumbprint appears. Come to my office I’ll show you.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Yopee
Guest
Yopee

What does it mean to “technically replace” an embattled CEO?
Kapena he is just a puppet and Dr Magalasi is still calling the shots while on leave?

4 hours ago
John Masikiabayankhope
Guest
John Masikiabayankhope

ulendo basi. Kapumeni ndi cashmadam anuwo

4 hours ago
