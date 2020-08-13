Govt appoints Chioko as Mera acting CEO as indicted Magalasi goes on leave

Government has appointed an acting chief executive officer for energy regulatory state body, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) technically replacing the embattled CEO Collins Magalasi.

Lawyer Ishmael Stan Chioko has been appointed acting CEO according to an internal memo dated August 12, 2020 from Mera’s Human Resources and Administration manager Troy Mtenje.

“Be further informed that the current chief executive officer, Dr. Collins Magalasi has proceeded on leave,” says the brief memo.

Analysts say Magalasi, embroiled in multi-million dubious purchase scandal, cannot be fired now because there is no board of directors which is mandated to do so.

Magalasi, socialite Dorothy ‘Cash Madam’ Shonga and two Mera officers are accusing of swindling Mera of millions of money through dubious purchases.

They are all out on court bail.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!