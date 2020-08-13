Law professor declares Malawi ‘too broken to be fixed’ as K7bn legal fees debate rages on
A vocal and outspoken law professor has declared that Malawi is too broken to be fixed, saying he cannot understand why the defense lawyers in the presidential election petition case were awarded a staggering K7 billion as legal costs.
In a Facebook post, Danwood Chirwa says he is yet to be given a satisfactory answer to the astronomical costs award the Tonse lawyers received.
“I’ve been made to understand that party-party costs serve as indemnity for the client.
“In simple terms a litigant pays lawyers for their services, and when the case is decided for the litigant, the losing party may be ordered to ‘reimburse’ some or all of the legal expenses incurred by the winning litigant on lawyers,” he says.
Chirwa says in the polls case, the Tonse lawyers, claimed they were in it for free, saying so the client didn’t pay anything. “What’s more, the freebies meant that the client could admit everyone who showed up at the party door to assist.
“Of course, those who turned up incurred some hard expenses such as transport, lodging, susbsistence, stationary, equipment such as laptops etc,” he says.
He says the party-party costs award were probably meant to reimburse some or all of these hard expenses.
“But to claim party-party costs for the client – the petitioners – who didn’t pay a dime to the lawyers seems to me like unjustified enrichment of the petitioners.
“I understand that in Malawi some lawyers are in the habit of pocketing party-party costs which are meant for the litigant,” he says.
He says the jargon of party-party costs and ‘care and conduct’ are some of the bogus notions lawyers use to swindle clients’ money, saying the true intention of these concepts has been completely corrupted over the years.
The law professor says there are cases where a lawyer enters into an agreement with a client that the lawyer will be paid from party-party costs only, which can justify the withholding of the costs award from the client.
‘Nothing of this sort was said as the case went on. We were told it was all for free. And because it was free, more lawyers joined the case than a client would normally afford or need.
“I am still struggling to differentiate between the moral standing of the lawyers for the petitioners and that of the lawyers for the respondents,” he says.
He says the latter made no claims they were in the case for the greater good.
Chirwa said everybody knew they were in it for the money and for the selfish interests of the party.
He said they were seen as the bad guys and were ridiculed accordingly.
“The lawyers for the petitioners made some claims as to civic virtues, and we admired their courage, service and commitment to the greater good,” he says.
Chirwa says in the end, both sets of lawyers have milked (or will milk) from the same underweight cow
Danwood is right. We need to stand up to the Chakwera-Chilima and judges racket.
The mafia runs from Chakwera, Chilima, High court and supreme court judges, petitioners lawyers and MCP & UTM loaners
The K9 billion racket involves judges including Chief Justice, Patemba. Chakwera, Chilima, their lawyers and loan sharks.
An interesting case of immoral Double Benefit. You conduct a case for a client. The client wins the case and rewards you with :
1. A job whose not so small perks will be drawn from the governments Consolidated Fund.
2. While you are enjoying those not so small perks, arrangements are made to pay you billions of Kwachas for, again, a job well done and the billions to again be drawn from the same Consolidated Fund.
Only in Malawi…..
Everyone who questions the volumenous cost of this case is called a cadet. This is pure theft by Chakwera and Chilima and their lawyers and the judiciary is an accomplice.
The k9. 7 billion is an example of white collar crime. Cash madam is being nailed for much less than this so let’s stop this theft unfolding before our own eyes. As taxpayers we no longer need to smile while the public funds are symphoned off. have to stand up for the public money. Seems Each and every government has its greedy mouths to feed and cannot be trusted even the judges or their spokespersons are just as greedy and cannot be trusted where money is at stake.
I think the Tonse Govt needs to tread very, very carefully on this issue. I say so because the party that has to cough the K7bn fee, i.e MEC, is a govt entity. Tread very, very carefully indeed.
Being MEC being a government entity does not mean they should not be paid what they deserve.MCP and UTM fought the battle while not in government and they won before elections and the cost was even said.So where is your argument?Lets not just argue because others are doing so.We must understand first the legal costs in courts.
I don’t trust this professor, zikhale ng’oma vindicated this man. he is just a mere noise maker and a total failure at his home. akubisalira joz
Prof Danwood is right. This money is a racket to be shared by Chakwera, Chilima, the judges, the lawyers and MCP as well as UTM loan sharks. It is people like you are the ones destroying Malawi because you condone the corruption and bad leadership. There is no justification for this money to be given to these TONSE thieves.
We will always be taken for a ride. We are a hopeless nation. We move from one bunch of extortioners to an even more sophisticated and clever set of thievery. That’s our situation.
Danwood don’t be surprised. This was a syndicate by Potani to fleece government of that money. We heard it all that Silungwe and other educated thieves were representing the petetioners for free but Potani had to come in to award them such hefty payment because he knew there was their cut. Agnes Patemba is much part of that conspiracy even the chief justice and that is why he refused to go on leave until the money was paid.