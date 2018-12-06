Ras Chikomeni declares he’d be a better president than what Malawi has now

Mzuzu-based presidential pretender Ras Chikomeni Chirwa has said he would make a better Malawi leader than incumbent President Peter Mutharika and hopes to run in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Election in presidential race.

Chikomeni, a Nyabinghi Elder, wants to run on an independent ticket but stressed that he would do a better job than the incumbent.

In a video clip shared on social media, he said Malawi is facing various challenges because the country’s leaders are intellectually poor.

He accused the leadership of being inept and failing to solve the country’s challenges such as blackouts and unemployment.

“What our leaders think is buying ammunition, not giving people crops to plant and improve their financial situation,” he said.

He particularly derided the country’s politicians for not legalising the growing of Indian Hemp (chamba); a plant which he said has many economic benefits.

“The most expensive crop in Malawi is chamba [Hemp] and Malawi has high quality Indian hemp. I am surprised that government focuses on tobacco yet we do not benefit anything from tobacco farming,” said Chikomeni.

According to Chikomeni, Hemp is an attractive alternative because thousands of products can be made from it. Legalizing it in Malawi would allow the country not only to cultivate the crop but also to establish a range of new industries based on it—at least in theory.

He added that if Indian hemp was legalised in Malawi, many people would be able to start businesses and

Chikomeni would get backing from Rastafarians to push for their right to smoke Indian hemp or marijuana.

The Rastafarians argue that smoking the drug locally known as ‘chamba’ is part of their religious doctrine which must be respected and upheld.

Rastafarians are determined to do anything that can enhance their presence and recognition as they are often pushed to the fringes of Malawian society. Children from Rasta families are not allowed to attend government schools if they have dreadlocks, and the police regularly target adult Rastafarians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :