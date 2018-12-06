Life after CAF: Silver coach Fazili promise reaction

Silver Strikers FC head coach Lovemore Fazili has admitted they are frustrated with Wednesday’s shocking CAF Confederations Cup exit but has vowed to respond in other domestic assignments.

The Central Bankers were booted out of the Continental showpiece after failing to turn the tables back home after losing their first leg match 1-0 against AO CMS away in Gabon last week.

They lost Wednesday match through post match penalties in a game played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking in reaction to the loss, Fazili said their focus will now be a top three league finish as well as trying to win the only remaining domestic cup this season-FISD Challenge.

According to Fazili, the CAF participation has greatly improved the performance of the the team.

“We are hoping for better because the performance of the team has greatly improved after participating in the continental competition comparing to our previous performance before we embarked on CAF journey” he said.

“We have league matches and we are still in FISD cup so we will focus match on winning all our next games” he added.

Meanwhile, Fazili has saluted the football fraternity for their tremendous support towards the two Malawian reprentatives in the CAF competition this year.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank both Silver Strikers and all other clubs supporters for their tremendous support rendered to us and Bullets during our brief 2018 CAF campaign” said Fazili.

The Central Bankers will be at home against Masters Security in a league match this afternoon before facing Nyasa Big Bullets in the FISD Cup this weekend at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

They are on position three with 53 points from 28 games.

