Ras Chikomeni shows up at MEC to collect nomination forms for presidency: ‘Malawi will have Chamba Control Commission’

Mzuzu-based presidential aspirant Ras Chikomeni Chirwa turned up at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to collect nomination papers for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Collection of the nomination forms started from January 3 and will continue up to February 8 2019 while submission of the forms will be from February 4 to 8.

Chikomeni collected the nomination forms from the chief elections officer at MEC head office.

“I am happy that I have collected my forms which mean the process for me to contest for presidency has started- Jah bless,” said the Rasta man.

Chikomeni, a Nyabinghi Elder, wants to run on an independent ticket but stressed that he would do a better job than the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

He said on Wednesday that is elected he will among other things establish a Chamba Control Commission – similar to the Tobacco Control Commission – and promote Marijuana farming for medicinal purposes.

Chikomeni said Indian Hemp (chamba) is a plant which has many economic benefits.

“The most expensive crop in Malawi is chamba [Hemp] and Malawi has high quality Indian hemp. I am surprised that government focuses on tobacco yet we do not benefit anything from tobacco farming,” said Chikomeni.

According to Chikomeni, Hemp is an attractive alternative because thousands of products can be made from it. Legalizing it in Malawi would allow the country not only to cultivate the crop but also to establish a range of new industries based on it—at least in theory.

He added that if Indian hemp was legalised in Malawi, many people would be able to start businesses and

Chikomeni would get backing from Rastafarians to push for their right to smoke Indian hemp or marijuana.

The Rastafarians argue that smoking the drug locally known as ‘chamba’ is part of their religious doctrine which must be respected and upheld.

Rastafarians are determined to do anything that can enhance their presence and recognition as they are often pushed to the fringes of Malawian society. Children from Rasta families are not allowed to attend government schools if they have dreadlocks, and the police regularly target adult Rastafarians.

