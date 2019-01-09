Atupele collects nomination papers for Malawi presidency — UDF

January 9, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Austin Muluzi has finally collected his presidential papers with pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission, puting to rest speculation that he would pair with Peter Mutharika during the high contentious May 21 tripartite polls.

Atupele Muluzi collects nomination papers 

The collection of the papers by Muluzi brings to eight aspiring presidential candidates who will battle it out during the May 21 elections.

UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga has confirmed that Muluzi has finally collected the MEC papers.

“He has just collected the MEC papers now. This means he will contest during the May tripartite elections,” said Ndanga.

Each aspiring presidential candidate pays K2 million to pay for the nomination papers.

Muluzi kept the country and his supporters in the dark on whether he would run for presidency or not after news was rife that he would pair with  Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the collection of the papers from MEC does not mean a person was eligible for the presidency, saying the pollster would vet all candidates.

Mutharika, main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Saulos Chilima and People’s Party president Joyce Banda are amng those that have collected the presidential nomination papers.

The collection of the papers closes on February 8.

4
Saving UDF
Guest
Saving UDF

Standing as a presidential candidate is the only sure way for Atupele to save the little that is left of UDF. Otherwise, the party may have less than 10 MPs come May 2019. He surely will not win the presidency but will make the party relevant after elections and can negotiate a meaningful working relationship with a party that will emerge victorious, unlike the current relationship that has only benefited him and a few UDF gurus through government contracts and boards membership. Meanwhile, he should resign as cabinet minister and concentrate on campaigning for as many MPs as possible. By… Read more »

13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
Banz
Guest
Banz

Musova enanu

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Grace Mwenda
Guest
Grace Mwenda

Collection of nomination papers does not mean standing on election

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

He will throw away the papers since he will be APM’s running mate

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

