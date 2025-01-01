Ray of hope as NEEF winds up disbursement of Fertilizer loans in Central region

Malawi is next year expected to realize bumper harvest following Government farm input loan initiative which is being toed by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

NEEF is a government initiative established to promote economic empowerment among Malawians, especially those from marginalized groups, by providing financial assistance and support for entrepreneurship and business development.

The initiative drew its name from what was formerly called Malawi Development Enterprise Fund (MEDF).

Addressing the media after concluding disbursement of these loans in the area of traditional authority Kaluluma in Kasungu, Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu commended President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the initiating these fertilizer loans.

Kunkuyu said the President is much aware that for people to realise more yield there is need for adequate farm inputs.

The Minister said since some farmers cannot afford buying fertilizer by cash, there was need for this initiative so that people can access the inputs by loans.

Kunkuyu appealed to everyone benefitting from the program to pay back the loans.

“For this program to continue , there is need for the people who are able benefitting from the program to pay back , that’s the only secret for the program to continue,” he said.

Senior Chief Dzoole from Dowa commended the initiative saying will help in dealing with hunger.

Senior Chief Kaomba from Kasungu said the initiative is replicating former president Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda vision of ensuring food sufficiency.

NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni says the organization is working round the clock to ensure the program is successful.

Mdyetseni says K150Billion will be used to complete the program this season.

