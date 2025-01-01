Promise Kamwendo Joins Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

Prolific striker Promise Kamwendo has joined Blantyre-based Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on a three-year contract. The signing ceremony took place on New Year’s Day at the club’s headquarters on Lali Lubani Road, marking a significant addition to the Nomads’ roster.

Kamwendo, who previously played for Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos, has established himself as one of the league’s top scorers, with 29 goals in the last three seasons. His signing is expected to bolster Wanderers’ attacking options as they gear up for the new football season.

Wanderers interim coach Bob Mpinganjira expressed optimism about Kamwendo’s arrival, noting that the team needed more strikers to improve its offensive capabilities. Mpinganjira revealed that the technical team had been monitoring Kamwendo for some time and believed he would make a significant difference to the squad.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kamwendo said joining Wanderers was a dream come true. He expressed his eagerness to contribute to the club’s success, stating that he had a vision that he hoped to realize during his tenure with the team.

The Nomads’ striking force, which already includes Cameroonian Thierry Sama, Clement Nyondo, and Vincent Nyangulu, is expected to benefit from the competition and depth Kamwendo brings.

Meanwhile, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers president Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira has warned that players involved in indiscipline will face consequences. Addressing attendees at the club’s Presidential Ball on New Year’s Eve, Mpinganjira emphasized that no player is bigger than the club and that discipline remains a cornerstone of success in football. He hinted that some players would be released due to their behavior, though he did not name them.

The Presidential Ball celebrated Wanderers’ achievements in the recently concluded season, during which they won the Kamuzu Cup and the prestigious Castel Cup. They also finished second in the TNM Super League with 58 points, nine behind champions Silver Strikers.

Kamwendo’s signing has generated excitement among Wanderers fans, who hope his arrival will strengthen the team and help them secure more silverware in the coming seasons.

