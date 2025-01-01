Ntchisi Chiefs Applaud President Chakwera for NEEF Fertilizer Initiative

Traditional leaders in Ntchisi District, led by Senior Chief Nthondo, have commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for spearheading an initiative through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to provide fertilizer loans to farmers. The program, which distributed 800 bags of fertilizer to farmers on Monday, has been hailed as a transformative effort to enhance food security and economic growth.

During the handover ceremony, Senior Chief Nthondo praised the decision to provide fertilizer instead of cash, emphasizing its potential to ensure long-term benefits for farmers and food sufficiency in the district.

“These fertilizer loans are very commendable because they will help to enhance food security,” he said.

Echoing his sentiments, Senior Chief Malenga described NEEF as a game-changer in Malawi’s rural development efforts. He highlighted the economic benefits of the initiative, noting its ability to create job opportunities for casual laborers while promoting agricultural productivity.

“You have seen here women and youth receiving fertilizer, some even 30 bags. These are real farmers who will use this fertilizer to improve food sufficiency,” said Chief Malenga.

NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni reported that the organization had already loaned 50,000 bags of fertilizer to farmers across the country. He expressed confidence in the program’s ability to transform the agricultural sector and improve livelihoods.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu underscored the initiative’s alignment with President Chakwera’s vision of achieving food security for Malawi. He described NEEF as a key vehicle for transforming the lives of Malawians by promoting sustainable development and economic empowerment.

The fertilizer loan initiative has been widely welcomed by stakeholders, with local farmers expressing gratitude for the support. Many believe the program will boost crop production and enhance food security in the region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!