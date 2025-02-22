Reach Out and Touch: Source of Life Children Foundation Donates to Simankwala Primary School

Source of Life Children Foundation Ltd, a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of vulnerable children and communities, has donated school bags to pupils at Simankwala Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula, Dowa District.

The organization’s Country Director, Pastor Innocent Semu, explained that the donation is part of their ongoing efforts to promote quality education and alleviate poverty among children.

In addition to the school bags, the Foundation is also supporting the school by providing access to clean, potable water and rehabilitating school blocks to improve sanitation facilities.

“Access to clean water will not only benefit the school but also the surrounding community, helping to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera,” said Pastor Semu.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Group Village Headman Kamwera, who also serves on the School Committee, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it would significantly motivate the learners.

“We are deeply thankful for this gesture and urge other organizations and well-wishers to follow the example set by Pastor Semu and his team. Our pupils are facing challenges, including hunger, and we need additional support, such as porridge programs and desks, to improve their learning environment,” added Chief Kamwera.

The Source of Life Children Foundation focuses on key areas such as poverty reduction, food security, climate change, good health, clean water and sanitation, women’s economic empowerment, permaculture, affordable and clean energy, and quality education. This donation is part of their broader mission to create sustainable change in underserved communities.

