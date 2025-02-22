Blantyre Synod Leadership Reprimands Pastors Over Unauthorized Meeting with Former President APM

The leadership of the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has expressed deep concern over an unauthorized meeting held by a few of its ministers with former President Arthur Peter Mutharika at his residence in Mangochi.

In a press statement issued by the Synod, Rev. Humphreys Zgambo, the Synod Moderator, and Rev. Anderson Juma, the General Secretary, emphasized that the statements made during the meeting, which were attributed to the Synod or its leadership, were not only false but also deeply concerning.

“The Synod would like to publicly confirm that it neither sanctioned, approved, nor in any way endorsed the said visit. The ministers involved acted in their individual capacities and for their own personal interests. They did not represent the Synod, its leadership, or their respective congregations and congregants,” the statement read in part.

The statement further clarified that, according to the Synod’s constitution under Article 4.5.2 (r), the General Secretary is the only official spokesperson authorized to speak on behalf of the Synod. In the absence of the General Secretary, the Deputy Spokesperson may act in that capacity. Therefore, any statements made during the meeting were the personal views of the individuals involved and do not reflect the position of the Synod.

The Synod acknowledged the unease the visit has caused among its members and other stakeholders, assuring the public that the Church remains committed to its non-partisan stance. The Synod reiterated its dedication to its constitutional mandate of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ and maintaining its role as a faithful servant of God, a partner to the government, and other development stakeholders.

“Blantyre Synod remains a faithful servant to God, a partner of the government, and other development partners. We will continue to guard against external forces that seek to divide our ministers and Christians, especially as we approach the General Elections,” the statement concluded.

The Synod’s leadership has called for unity and adherence to its core values, urging its ministers to avoid actions that could compromise the Church’s integrity and impartiality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!