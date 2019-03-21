Red Cross in relief support for Malawi floods devastation

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has it has a crucial role inpreventing and alleviating human sufferings as it considers being a fundamental right of all people to both offer and receive humanitarian assistance.

MRCS District Coordinator for Nsanje, Patricia Gadi said this in an interview Thursday when her organization was distributing K5.9 million worth relief items at Bangula ADMARC camp where over 5,000 people including Mozambicans affected by floods are being accommodated.

She said MRCS has a fundamental duty to provide relief to all disaster victims and assistance to those most vulnerable hence giving the much needed support towards those affected by the March flooding.

“As MRCS with funding from Danish Red Cross, we thought it wise to assist the people affected by the floods as they are being accommodated in different camps. We decided to at least give something that could be used to keep them going as first responders and we are very sure that it would save some hunger stricken individuals,” Gadi explained while advising the floods affected people to share supplies so that every individual can benefit.

The District Coordinator said MRCS recognizes that in helping disaster victims to survive, relief programmes must look to the future and ensure that people are not left more vulnerable to the future disasters.

Gadi noted that wherever possible, relief programmes should attempt to build upon the capacities of those being assisted, involve them in the management and implementation of the programme and act with a sense of accountability towards the beneficiaries.

She was quick to advise the flood victims to observe good hygiene practices in order to avoid outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera or diarrhea.

“You are at the camp because of the floods in your respective areas and to lose lives due to bad hygiene practices will not be good,” the Coordinator said.

Bangula ADMARC Camp Manager, Isaac Falakeza praised MRCS for providing them with variety of support including tents, non food items and food items.

He explained that people at the camp have different needs which need to be treated differently for the improvement of their lives.

“We are very happy that MRCS has managed to come up with support matching the needs of the people who are here at the camp. For instance, we have been provided with food items, tents, sanitary wear for women just to mention but the few,” Falakeza said.

