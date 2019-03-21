Malawi deports 69 illegal immigrants

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported 69 illegal immigrants from the country.

The illegal immigrants are from Indian, Pakistan, Tanzania and Rwanda within a space of three months for being found working and conducting businesses in the country illegally.

Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Wellington Chiponde disclosed this Thursday in Blantyre.

He said the Department arrested and deported the foreigners after discovering that their permits had elapsed and were staying illegally which is contrary to the section 21 (1) of the immigration Act of the laws of Malawi.

“From January to date, we have deported 69 foreign nationals in the ongoing routine exercise and we will continue flushing them out because they pose security threat to the country as their intentions are not known,” Deputy Spokesperson explained.

Chiponde added that the department would continue to work tirelessly and would sure that only those whose intentions to live in the country are clear and have proper documentation are granted the permission.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant and furnish the department with information that may lead to the arrest of foreigners staying or conducting businesses without proper documentation.

“Any person harbouring illegal immigrants and concealing information that may lead to the arrest of the person is against the laws of Malawi and that he or she is liable for prosecution,” Chiponde stated.

Last year, the Immigration Department conducted similar exercise in different areas susceptible for the malpractice and deported 600 illegal immigrants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :