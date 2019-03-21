Chanco PAS Society go to polls: Annie Fundi challenges presidency

Political Administrative Studies (PAS) Students at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College are on Thursday, 21st March expected to elect new touch bearers in their Society which among other things is aimed at exposing students to the practical world of political and administrative studies.

The society is also responsible for making and maintaining contact with other students pursuing the same program in other private and government institution across the country and tightening the cooperation between PAS Students and their lectures.

Speaking in an interview aspiring president, Second year political science student Annie Fundi has promised to serve the interest of all the members in the society by providing services to her fullest potential.

“Once ushered into power, i will work to the best of my abilities. I will also make sure to drive the society towards better direction by making connections with other organizations that will positively contribute to the success of the society once elected as president.

A 20 year old Fundi said as a young girl she has grown in an environment which has taught her leadership skills in different places and she is optimistic that PAS will be the best society under her leadership if people give her votes.

“Education needs exposure, once elected as president, i will facilitate several education visits so that students can also appreciate real issues happening in the life outside school. I will also make sure that the society is financially stable by introducing various sustainable income generating activities,” She said

Organizing Committee for the elections has said all the preparations are done and people should expect fair and free elections as only registered member are eligible to vote.

Among other positions Students are expected to elect Vice President, Treasure, Secretary, Publicity Secretary and class representatives from first to fourth year and those elected will run the society for next academic year.

Annie Fundi is the first girl to challenge the presidency since the society came into existence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :