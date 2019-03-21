Mutharika says ‘I deserve a second term’: 302 developments projects done within 3 years

March 21, 2019 Tikondane Vega -Mana 8 Comments

President Prof. Peter Mutharika has urged people in Thyolo district to vote for Democratic progressive Party (DPP) in May 2019 elections if the current developments projects are to continue in the country.

Mutharika has said he believes he deserves a second term in the State House

Mutharika greeting party officials in Thyolo

He said this in Thyolo on Wednesday after visiting flood affected areas at Molere Primary school and Mtambanyama before making a stopover at Bvumbwe Trading Centre on his way to Blantyre where he addressed hundreds of people that were gathered along the road.

The President said within three years, the DPP government had completed 302 developments projects among them 18 roads projects that are fast tracking social economic developments of the country.

Mutharika said the current administration has delivered to the satisfaction of everybody except opposition political parties like Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is there to oppose only because they cannot see anything good due to their political interests.

“Your vote will decide come this May. I will therefore urge you all to vote for DPP and in so doing the developments projects will continue across the country. Avoid opposition political parties who are saying we will do such such things.

“DPP is not saying we will do because we are showing already what we are capable of. Instead, we shall continue with different projects currently underway and those in our plans. Remember when the late Bingu Wa Mutharika died all projects stopped and if you chose wrongly this will happen again,” he warned.

Mutharika said opposition political parties in the country do not bring solutions to problems other than just opposing all decisions by the current administration.

He added that, “Even construction of different technical colleges is bad idea to them”.

Minister of Homeland security Nicholas Dausi warned opposition parties against politicizing the relief distribution exercises saying nobody can control floods.

“MCP is claiming once voted into power will bring solutions to natural disasters like floods. This is not true and should find other things if they wants to gain political mileage. Floods are serious matter and it is unfair to claim they will bring solutions,” he said.

President Mutharika has been visiting flood victims since last week in different districts where 60 people are reported to have died.

Among other districts already visited includes Chikwawa, Nsanje, Balaka, Mangochi, Machinga and Zomba

Hama
Guest
Hama

Can you list them Mr President. On average 302/5=60 per year. Sorry if yu have included Dike in Nsanje since its effectiveness we havent seen since our brothers are suffering right now.

manenoon
Guest
manenoon

No one hates you sir, u r a gud man bt its abt pipo who sorrounds u.mbava zokhazokha.for this your end has come.koma inunso kusonjola some how nanga ka 145 million kaja sitinaiwale.kapumeni agogo mudye pension

katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

ngati mukukwanitsa kuwerenga ndiye kuti mwapanga zochepa chifukwa sinamvepo ku Tanzania ndi kwina kotero president akuwerenga zimene wachita zimene zikuonetsa kuti amakhala atapanga zambiri.Talk of all buildings in Blantyre zinamangidwa nthawi ya kamuzu koma sananenepo kuti manyumba onsewa amangidwa ndi ine.

2019 MCP BOMA
Guest
2019 MCP BOMA

NANGA NSANJE PORT MUMATUMBWATUMBWA NAYO MULI KU OPPOSITION IJA ANAYAMBA ACHIMWE MWAMALIZA KAPENA IKUDIKILA DR CHAKWERA?. INU A PITALA CHIKUKUVUTANI NDI DYELA, MLAMU WANU CALISTA MUTHALIKA ANAKUWUZANI KUTI MWAKULA KAPUMENI NDE ENAFE TIDZAKUKUMBUSANI ZA ZAKA ZANU PA 21 MAY 2019. PERIOD

President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

1. But these development were done by World Bank finances so it is not one man thing. 2. Poor economic diversification and lack of exports.
Therefore Malawi has been the poorest country in the whole world.

Please all leaders tell us to vote for real economic growth and diversification and exports base. Otherwise it is a challenge to all party leaders and Malawian who clap hand for trivials

Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

This man is an old fool. He thinks people are stupit, he failed to deal with corrupt people in his party.

KWANU MKWANU
Guest
KWANU MKWANU

2ND TERM YACHIANINSO GO FOR RETIREMENTS, ALOWE ENA.

Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

It’s your Time to retire peacefully Mr President, Don’t expect a well meaning Malawian to vote for you which means that person has mentally problem. We need a leader who can safeguard our country, foreigners are mistreating Malawians right in their own country. Foreigners are embezzling our national cake the way they want , the likes of Batawalala uniform gate, Karim Police gate and etc but no one is getting arrested but why Mr president?? Any Malawian who stole Chicken will be in prison by the next morning for 5yrs. Is this fair enough to be proud of??? We have… Read more »

