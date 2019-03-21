Mutharika says ‘I deserve a second term’: 302 developments projects done within 3 years

President Prof. Peter Mutharika has urged people in Thyolo district to vote for Democratic progressive Party (DPP) in May 2019 elections if the current developments projects are to continue in the country.

He said this in Thyolo on Wednesday after visiting flood affected areas at Molere Primary school and Mtambanyama before making a stopover at Bvumbwe Trading Centre on his way to Blantyre where he addressed hundreds of people that were gathered along the road.

The President said within three years, the DPP government had completed 302 developments projects among them 18 roads projects that are fast tracking social economic developments of the country.

Mutharika said the current administration has delivered to the satisfaction of everybody except opposition political parties like Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is there to oppose only because they cannot see anything good due to their political interests.

“Your vote will decide come this May. I will therefore urge you all to vote for DPP and in so doing the developments projects will continue across the country. Avoid opposition political parties who are saying we will do such such things.

“DPP is not saying we will do because we are showing already what we are capable of. Instead, we shall continue with different projects currently underway and those in our plans. Remember when the late Bingu Wa Mutharika died all projects stopped and if you chose wrongly this will happen again,” he warned.

Mutharika said opposition political parties in the country do not bring solutions to problems other than just opposing all decisions by the current administration.

He added that, “Even construction of different technical colleges is bad idea to them”.

Minister of Homeland security Nicholas Dausi warned opposition parties against politicizing the relief distribution exercises saying nobody can control floods.

“MCP is claiming once voted into power will bring solutions to natural disasters like floods. This is not true and should find other things if they wants to gain political mileage. Floods are serious matter and it is unfair to claim they will bring solutions,” he said.

President Mutharika has been visiting flood victims since last week in different districts where 60 people are reported to have died.

Among other districts already visited includes Chikwawa, Nsanje, Balaka, Mangochi, Machinga and Zomba

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :