Red Liond dent Wizards survival hope: Malawi TNM Super League

Premier Bet Wizards survival hopes in the TNM Super league were dealt a big blow on Saturday following a 2nil home defeat at Chilomoni Stadium.

The Zomba based soldiers scored a goal in each half with Benesi Kaisi and Mathew Simbeye on the score-sheet. Kaisi tapped in from a cornerkick a few minutes before recess while Simbeye scored from a loose shot beating Wizard’s substitute goalkeeper.

The rookies lost their number one shot# stopper midway the first half following a collision with Innocent Bokosi.

The Reds who were not safe coming into the game with a point away from the drop-zone looked a composed side throughout the afternoon and no wonder got away with maximum points.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Wizards Tehnical Director Peter Mponda admitted that chances of survival in the elite league depends on results of other teams.

“This was a hammer blow on us. We lost because we didon’t stick to our game plan. Of course, I didn’t like their second goal because it was scored from an offside position but either way, we are just have to win our remaining three games and see where we finish,” said Mponda.

In his remarks, Red Lions knew Coach Nelson Chirwa could not hide his excitement following his team”s victory which he described a big boost towards their survival hopes.

“I took over a team with very low morale but it was obvious that we will bounce back strong. I can assure everyone that Red Lions won’t be relagated because w are on our away up. This was the starting point, beating a team that is fighting for its life in the league as well. We hope to win all our remaining games,” said Chirwa.

Red lions remain with 5 games and their last game on the fixture list is against league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

