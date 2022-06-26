Red Lions prey on Kaning’ina Lions

The all soldiers affair in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium favoured visiting Red Lions as they came out 1-2 victorious over hosts Moyale Barracks, fondly called Lions of Kaning’ina by their supporters.

As usual, it was a physical game characteristic of two military sides facing each other in fighting for maximum points. The match was halting time and again to allow medics to attend to injured players.

The two sides settled into the match almost at the same time early in the first half but they were, however, cancelling each other out in the middle of the park where Red Lions’ Chikoti Chirwa and Moyale’s Timothy Nyirenda continuously rubbed shoulders in trying to win meaningful balls before supplying them upfront or wide in building up attacks.

It was the visitors who scored first after 22 minutes through Newman Mwamsamale. Humphreys Minandi’s cross from the right was headed out from the danger zone by Moyale Barracks defender Casper Yeremiya but the ball went direct to Mamsamale who unleashed a rocket from 35 metres, beating goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

The Kaning’ina Lions cancelled out the lead in the 32nd minute when Walusungu Mdoka’s cross from the left was welcomed in the air by Brown Magaga who nodded the piece of leather past goalkeeper Clement Mlomba.

The second half had less flashing moments as it was characterised by long balls and less exchange of passes but the visitors seemed to have an upper hand in terms of possession.

James Gondwe’s thunderous shot in the 61st minute was fumbled by Moyale’s goal minder Macdonald Harawa for a corner which paid no dividends.

But a cross from the left in the 75th minute found Royal Bokosi facing the goal mouth and had an easy task of tapping the ball past Harawa with his right foot to make sure the game ends 1-2 in favour of Red Lions.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Red Lions Coach, Nelson Chirwa, lamented rough play from their brothers in arms.

“It’s good that we have won but Moyale Barracks were very rough. Again, we were denied a clear penalty but I am glad we managed to collect 3 points,” he said.

Moyale Barracks Coach, Prichard Mwansa, said his side made a number of mistakes in the second half that cost them the match.

“We didn’t play well especially in the second half. It’s painful to lose at home,” Mwansa said.

Quizzed on Moyale’s chances of playing in the Airtel Top 8 whose teams will be identified at the end of the first round, Mwansa conceded that his side has lost the chance.

“It will be difficult for us to play in the top 8. Even if we win our last game in the first round, we are not playing in the top 8,” explained Mwansa.

Red Lions have now moved up to position 9 on the log table with 16 points from 13 games while Moyale Barracks FC is on position 12 with 14 points from 14 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!