UDF rallies behind Chakwera’s fight against graft

June 26, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has rallied behind President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s fight against graft in the country.
In a statement, the party salutes President Chakwera for disciplinary measures he took on Tuesday against some public officers which include withholding delegated duties to Vice President Saulos Chilima, firing of Police Inspector General George Kainja, among others.

Lillian Patel: Acting president of UDF
However, UDF  has asked  the graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to release comprehensive corruption reports, with particulars of the alleged offenses.
An ACB report on businessman Zuneth Sattar says he might have bribed 84 people from public officers, civil servants, politicians, judges and journalists with huge sums of money and other gifts including expensive vehicles and television sets.
“We agree that the Bureau, in its independent  judgement, should release  reports to the public which are comprehensive  and contain  particulars  of the alleged wrong doing  to avoid actions  being taken  against otherwise innocent Malawians  and infringing  the principle  enshrined under article 4.2 of the Republic  Constitution  that any accused citizen  has a right to be presumed innocent, unless  and until they are convicted  according to the law,” says the statement signed by party leader Lilian Patel and secretary general Kandi Padambo.
The statement comes after President Chakwera faulted ACB  over its failure to provide details on what Vice President Saulos Chilima and Chief of Staff for State Residences did in relation to Sattar’s alleged corrupt dealings.

