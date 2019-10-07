Redeemed for Purpose artists face to face with Pompi and Shamma Vocalz

The Redeemed for Purpose (RFP) Ministries artists have been earmarked to come face to face with Zambian multi-award winning artist Pompi and Malawi’s gospel music star, Shamma Vocalz in a HAEZ concert.

HAEZ is an arts celebration event which was first held in October of 2015.

Since it’s inception, the platform has been exclusive for RFP artists, however, this year only Pompi and Shamma Vocalz have been invited to share the stage with the ministries’ artists.

According to the event organizers, some notable performers include Pure of Bwenzi and I will Praise you, Lonje and more.

This year’s HAEZ is scheduled to take place on November 9.

However, unlike other years, HAEZ 2019 will be a paying event.

“We have partnered with Nthanda Artworks, a local events and production company in this year’s HAEZ”, explained Pastor Baraka Lwinga, RFP Ministries, Impact Through Social Initiatives Director.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage. We will release an update on ticket sales and a list of performances very soon,” Lwinga added.

Shamma Vocalz recently traveled to Zambia at the invitation of Pompi. The “No reverse” and “Zoe” hitmaker also shared the stage with Pompi earlier this year when Pompi visited Malawi for a live video recording session called ‘Music in the Woods’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :