I withdraw but they have heard it, re-run in the offing — Chilapondwa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South, Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa, was forced to withdraw a remark in parliament accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of campaigning for the “forthcoming re-run.”

Chilapondwa was commending on txhe 2019/20 national budget and said the decision by government to fund two football giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the tune of K1.6 billion is “a campaign gimmick for the forthcoming re-run.”

He said: “Madam Speaker, how can they say they will construct a K1.6 billion stadium when they are failing to finish a simple ground; Ntchisi Community Ground?”

But DPP legislator for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa , standing on a point of order said it was not right for Chilapondwa to talk about rerun “ as if the court has already decided on a re-run? Is it in order?”

The Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara ruled Chilapondwa out of order.

“I ruled a couple of times ago, we are not supposed to comment on anything that is in the courts. So, can you please withdraw that statement, Honourable Member for Ntchisi South?,” the Speaker ruled.

Chilapondwa said: “I withdraw but they have heard it.”

