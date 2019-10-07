I withdraw but they have heard it, re-run in the offing — Chilapondwa

October 7, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South, Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa, was forced to withdraw a remark in parliament accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of campaigning for the “forthcoming re-run.”

Chilapondwa: They have heard it, re-run

Chilapondwa was commending on  txhe 2019/20 national budget and said the decision by government to fund two football giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers  at the tune of  K1.6 billion is “a campaign gimmick for the forthcoming re-run.”

He said: “Madam Speaker, how can they say they will construct a K1.6 billion stadium when they are failing to finish a simple ground; Ntchisi Community Ground?”

But DPP legislator for  Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa , standing on a point of order  said it was not right for  Chilapondwa to talk about rerun “ as if the court has already decided on a re-run? Is it in order?”

The Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara ruled Chilapondwa out of order.

“I ruled a couple of times ago, we are not supposed to comment on anything that is in the courts. So, can you please withdraw that statement, Honourable Member for Ntchisi South?,” the Speaker ruled.

Chilapondwa said:  “I withdraw but they have heard it.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
SAUNDERSAlfred MinjoDungieNthikoChecheche Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SAUNDERS
Guest
SAUNDERS

It Gives me some questions which I am not able to have answers, There seems to be a leakage of information because most MCP High ranking officials, Lawyers and Politicians are actually having a judgement in their Circles that this case has a verdict of a re-run. Are some of the judges on the panel compromised or belong to a party and advancing the interests of their Party? Then there is no reason to waste Money and Resources in the Court when the judgement has already been reached and that certain groups are cerebrating in the Social media like facebook… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nthiko
Guest
Nthiko

Kodi inu re-run yake yakuti. Your Chakwera lost the elections and you know it. All this noise is to save face chifukwa mumaziwona ngati mwawina kale. Both Chakwera and Chilima were failing miserably to explain in court why none of their monitors came forward to dispute figures on the so called tippexed result sheets. You are full of jealousy and hate.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Kupupuluma chilaponda zeru ndi mbuzi palibe kusiyana.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kudo
Guest
Kudo

kkkkkkkkkk koma ziliko anthu aziwa kale!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Alfred Minjo
Guest
Alfred Minjo

Kuti chani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
A FEW GOOD MEN
Guest
A FEW GOOD MEN

Chilapondwa has NO sense. He is an empty tin. The only fool in NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Dungie
Guest
Dungie

Inutu mzeru mulibe umbuli basi…munya muona

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Alfred Minjo
Guest
Alfred Minjo

Very much I agree!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

Mbuzi ya munthu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Ndipo inu very pathetic

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Checheche
Guest
Checheche

Kagoma mbuzi ndiweyo .. moti you don’t kuti kukhala rerun ? Chilapondwa he’s right bola anva .. mbuzi ndi DPP failing to groom chimulirenji? Are using him anthu aku ntcheu .. zitsilu kumabvotera DPP chilima alipo komaso MCP..

We need rerun munvetsa alhomwe mbuzi za anthu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hara boy!!! Own chilumba citizen!!! Karonga!!!
Guest
Hara boy!!! Own chilumba citizen!!! Karonga!!!

Bola amvadi a nyapapi amenewo kkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!!!!! Re-run loading!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago