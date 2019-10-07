I withdraw but they have heard it, re-run in the offing — Chilapondwa
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South, Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa, was forced to withdraw a remark in parliament accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of campaigning for the “forthcoming re-run.”
Chilapondwa was commending on txhe 2019/20 national budget and said the decision by government to fund two football giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the tune of K1.6 billion is “a campaign gimmick for the forthcoming re-run.”
He said: “Madam Speaker, how can they say they will construct a K1.6 billion stadium when they are failing to finish a simple ground; Ntchisi Community Ground?”
But DPP legislator for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa , standing on a point of order said it was not right for Chilapondwa to talk about rerun “ as if the court has already decided on a re-run? Is it in order?”
The Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara ruled Chilapondwa out of order.
“I ruled a couple of times ago, we are not supposed to comment on anything that is in the courts. So, can you please withdraw that statement, Honourable Member for Ntchisi South?,” the Speaker ruled.
Chilapondwa said: "I withdraw but they have heard it."
It Gives me some questions which I am not able to have answers, There seems to be a leakage of information because most MCP High ranking officials, Lawyers and Politicians are actually having a judgement in their Circles that this case has a verdict of a re-run. Are some of the judges on the panel compromised or belong to a party and advancing the interests of their Party? Then there is no reason to waste Money and Resources in the Court when the judgement has already been reached and that certain groups are cerebrating in the Social media like facebook… Read more »
Kodi inu re-run yake yakuti. Your Chakwera lost the elections and you know it. All this noise is to save face chifukwa mumaziwona ngati mwawina kale. Both Chakwera and Chilima were failing miserably to explain in court why none of their monitors came forward to dispute figures on the so called tippexed result sheets. You are full of jealousy and hate.
Chilapondwa has NO sense. He is an empty tin. The only fool in NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Inutu mzeru mulibe umbuli basi…munya muona
Very much I agree!
Ndipo inu very pathetic
Kagoma mbuzi ndiweyo .. moti you don’t kuti kukhala rerun ? Chilapondwa he’s right bola anva .. mbuzi ndi DPP failing to groom chimulirenji? Are using him anthu aku ntcheu .. zitsilu kumabvotera DPP chilima alipo komaso MCP..
We need rerun munvetsa alhomwe mbuzi za anthu
Bola amvadi a nyapapi amenewo kkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!!!!! Re-run loading!!!