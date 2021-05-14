Ref Ngulube banned for life

Referee Dennis Ngulube has been banned from taking charge of football matches in the country throughout his life following a number of acts of misconduct.

Ngulube was serving a one year ban only to be told he has been banned for life after the one-year punishment.

Ngulube’s fate springs from 2016 when he was in charge of Carlsberg Cup final match between BeForward Wanderers and Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium. He left the field of play in the 72nd complaining of a heart problem and fourth official Aziz Nyirenda had to take over to finish the last eighteen minutes as well as taking charge of the post-match penalties because the game had to be decided on penalties. Wanderers won 6-5 after the penalties.

What was surprising was that when he handed over the whistle to Nyirenda, he assumed Nyirenda’s role as fourth official despite complaining of the heart problem.

According to Referees Development Officer at FAM, Maxwell Mtonga, findings indicated that Ngulube faked illness during that cup final game between Wanderers and Silver Strikers for reasons best known to himself. He was therefore handed a one year-ban for that act of misconduct.

Another issue surrounding Ngulube’s life ban is that while serving the one-year ban, he picked some other referees and drove them while drunk from Zomba to Balaka where they had to take charge of a match. In his drunken state, he interfered much with the fourth official while the game was in progress. He also showered endless insults on Football Association of Malawi (FAM) official, Casper Jangale.

Mtonga says the Carlsberg Cup final incident plus the Balaka scene has necessitated his life ban.

“His behaviour has actually brought the game of football into disrepute. He faked illness in a cup final match. While serving the one-year ban, he drove referees while drunk to Balaka where he also insulted a fourth official and a FAM official.

“He cannot officiate any game in Malawi. Perhaps a socials game. His conduct brought the game of football into disrepute,” Mtonga told the local media.

But Ngulube says he will find out if he has been handed the right verdict.

“I was serving a one-year ban but now I am hearing this. I wish the rest of the referees all the best. I will however ask some people to help me find out if my offence deserves such a life ban,” said Ngulube.

The cup final between Wanderers and Silver Strikers was Ngulube’s seventh cup final to officiate besides so many league matches.

Internationally, he officiated over thirty six matches in countries like Cape Verde, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon and Lesotho just to mention a few.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!