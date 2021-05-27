Referees committee faults Mponda’s allegations

The Central Region Referees Committee has faulted allegations by Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club assistant coach, Peter Mponda, that they have connived with Silver Strikers Football Club to frustrate all Bullets’ efforts in the central region by not allowing them to win games.

This follows outbursts by Bullets’ assistant coach, Peter Mponda, on Sunday at Kasungu Stadium when his side was held to a goalless draw by TN Stars after winning 1 nil against Blue Eagles in Lilongwe the previous day.

“We are disappointed to lose 2 points here…I believe it’s a campaign by referees here in the central region to be frustrating us to get points. I believe Silver Strikers are delighted with what has happened here and what they planned has been fulfilled,” said Mponda on Sunday.

Silver Strikers through their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thokozani Chimbali, expressed disappointment over Mponda’s remarks.

Said Chimbali: “We are disappointed that our team was mentioned in Kasungu. It’s very unfortunate because we all know that referees have their own body that allocates referees to officiate particular matches. As Silver Strikers, we don’t even know who will handle our games until the match day…”

Bullets Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga, said as a club they had not yet sat down to discuss Mponda’s remarks adding that the remarks could be Mponda’s own feelings resulting from frustration after failing to win the game.

But Chairperson for the Central Region Referees Committee, Duncan Lengani, has dismissed Mponda’s claims saying the coach could have problems understanding some laws of the game.

“As referees in the central region, we have never met to discuss punishing any team. Bullets have been winning games here. It’s possible that technically they could have problems understanding the laws of the game. For example, there is no hand ball when a player handles the ball from close range. Neither is there a handball when a player kicks the ball against his own hand,” explained Lengani on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Mponda claimed that Bullets were denied a penalty in Kasungu when a ball shot at TN Stars goal by Chimwemwe Idana contacted the arm of defender Blessings Joseph before getting off the pitch and referee Alfred Chilinda awarded a corner to Bullets and not a penalty.

Lengani has challenged Bullets to provide empirical evidence on their claim.

“If they can provide tangible evidence, we can look into the matter and possibly punish the concerned referee if he is seen to have violated our ethics,” remarked Lengani.

