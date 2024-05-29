Reggae Vibes to Amplify UMP Festival as Black Missionaries, Born Afrikan set to perform

Malawi’s Reggae music giants Black Missionaries and South Africa based musician cum promoter Born Afrikan have been earmarked to light up the Reggae stage at UMP Festival 2024 – The Evolution slated for 25- 28 October at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

Chitoliro Productionz is thrilled to bring different music genres for its diverse audience at the festival in realizing the fact that Reggae music is an integral part in Malawi music culture.

UMP Festival spokesperson Marie Thom said; “Reggae is very integral in the music culture in Malawi. In regardless to whatever music is making waves, it’s just the right thing to do. The right ingredient. We have completed the balance”.

Anjiru Fumulani of Black Missionaries Band says; “We are super excited and looking forward to having a great performance. We are well prepared and people should expect more fireworks.

Born Afrikan explains; “I am proud of UMP Festival organizers. It’s an honor to be featured on such a big platform. I have never been booked to perform in Malawi hence this is my first time.

“Born African is also an artist besides being a promoter who has brought many iconic international Reggae dancehall artists to Malawi.

“Whenever I am given a platform is like auditioning for the first time. I give it my all and I always give my best. I encourage people to come in large numbers and let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe!”.

Born Afrikan’s last album “The Journey” featured songs such as “Mama Africa” featuring Morgan Heritage, “Change the world” featuring Turbulence, “What is this” featuring Fantan Mojah, “What you gonna do” featuring Capleton, “Tell me why” featuring Lutan Fyah, “Give thanks & Praise” featuring Luciano.

The Malawian musicians talent line up so far includes Hayze Engolah, Onesimus, Phyzix, Gibo Pearson, Temwa, Tuno, Lomwe, Mario Bros, Afana Ceez, Zonke Too Fresh, Trumel, Bucci and Nepman.

Hosts line up includes Nicole Kamwendo, Junior Cee, DJ Goxy and Mwai Simbota.

DJs list contains DJ West, DJ Maaz, DJ Musk, DJ Bubble Gum, Amtanga the DJ, La Perle The DJ, DJ Boo and DJ Flame.

Fashion Designers include Doll Mabel and Vivietta Designs.

Limited early bird tickets are now available online on Webtickets https://www.webtickets.mw/v2/Category.aspx?itemid=1184158&location=9&when=anytime

