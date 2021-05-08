Rehabilitation roadworks of M1 will start soon, says Chakwera

“This road is so critical to the economy of our country.”

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has announced that the much-awaited rehabilitation roadworks for the dilapidated Lilongwe – Kasungu M1 road works will kick-off soon.

Addressing a gathering at Lumbadzi in Dowa while on his way to Mzuzu, Chakwera who informed the people that the money for the project have already been found said: “This road is so critical to the economy of our country.”

Chakwera commended the people in Dowa for voting the MCP and all the partners of the Tonse Alliance into power enmasse during the June 2020 presidential elections.

Chakwera said it is a Malawian culture to say thank you to the people who have done you good for they deserve to be appreciated.

Chakwera also thanked God for the good rains which have seen Malawians realising bumper harvest. “Without good rains AIP could not have yielded anything.” Said Chakwera.

Chakwera appealed for peace unity and coexistence amongst Malawians and warned criminals that the Tonse government will not shield anyone who breaks the law.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for the area, Halima Daud, who is also Deputy Minister of Local Government and rural Development commended Dr Lazarus Chakwera for visiting people in the area.

‘Dilapidated’

The government of Malawi signed US $154m with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union for the rehabilitation of M1 road.

Currently, the M1 road is in dilapidated state and is considered as a death trap to motorists. Rehabilitation works are expected to start from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Junction via Kasungu, then from Kasungu to Jenda, then from Jenda to Mzimba Junction and finally from Kacheche in to Chiweta in Rumphi district.

The road corridor looks to have outlived its economic life and has had deteriorated overtime and always been leading to high maintenance and operating costs for users and this had made goods very uncompetitive due to high transport costs.

Out of the total funds, US $133m was earmarked for rehabilitation works for the Kamuzu International Airport Turn Off to Mzimba Junction sections of the M1 road, while US $17m was an additional financing the rehabilitate the Kacheche to Chiweta section of the M1 in Rumphi district

Furthermore, US $4m was granted for a Technical Assistance Agreement for project implementation support to the Road Authority and Roads Fund Administration.

Upon completion, the upgraded road is expected to reduce transport costs, cut travel time and facilitate export.

President Chakwera said when the rehabilitation is done for the dilapidated M1 road will also improve international links to Zambia and enhance access to Dar es Salaam as part of the north-south regional transport corridor.

“The M1 road provides an important international corridor between Malawi and neighbouring countries. The bulk of our exports and imports are moved through this corridor.

“By upgrading the M1 road to modern standards, significant improvements in safety for road users are also an expected outcome of the project,” said Chakwera.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!