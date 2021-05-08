Pope Francis appoints Father Adrian Chifukwa as new bishop for Dedza Diocese

Global Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has appointed Reverend Father Peter Adrian Chifukwa as Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza.

The seat has been vacant since 2018 when Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama died on 17 February that year.

Secretary General (SG) of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), the Very Reverend Father Dr. Henry Saindi, confirmed the appointment of Chifukwa as the new Head of the Diocese of Dedza.

“We have every reason to rejoice and congratulate the Bishop-elect as through his appointment we witness yet another indication of divine providence and the pastoral care of Jesus Christ the Good Shepherd,” said Saindi in a brief interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday afternoon.

Chifukwa was born on 27th August 1973 in Msampha Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaphuka in Dedza district.

He did his studies in philosophy from 1994 to 1997. He then proceeded to do theology in 1997-2001.

The Bishop-elect was ordained on 12th June 2004. From 2010 to date, Chifukwa has been Secretary to the Bishop, Rector of St. Kizito Minor Seminary, Judicial Vicar and Chaplain to the Presentation Sisters.

