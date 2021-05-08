Legendary Chimwemwe Mhango bounces back on the saddle

“I cannot stay away from music because it runs in my blood.”

Legendary, iconic, gigantic, royalty, illustrious, admired, well-known and respected, an encyclopaedia of knowledge and wisdom, and the gate keeper of Malawian gospel music, this is how best he can be described, and more.

His name is written in the stars above Lake Malawi and his musical journey is stuff made of diamonds and blue sapphires of musical sounds that for decades has melted hearts and soothed souls with great compositions like Ku Ndirande Yesu, Linda, Choko choko, and Nkhawone Yesu, among others.

Hugely talented guitarist and singer, enterprising and industrious gospel music kingpin, Bishop Dr. Chimwemwe Mhango is back on the music scene after a long while in the wilderness with some hit singles, which have been fished out of his upcoming album to be released soon.

Former Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) President Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango says he wants to bring his music back to life, having not been active for some time due to other engagements.

Mhango, who has been in the music arena for a long time and made headlines in the past with Mhango Salvation Singers, said: “For so long now I have been out from being active in music but now I am back in full throttle.

“I tried for a long time to stay away from the active music stratosphere but I have realised that I cannot stay away from music because it runs in my blood. So I am back and with a bang.”

Dr. Chimwemwe Mhango of the ‘Chiuta Muwemi’ mantra has not released any new songs for close to two years.

“I recently released ‘Maliro’ but that is a song I that I have just reproduced and remixed. Now I want to apply everything and show the beauty of our own music,” he said.

Bishop Dr. Mhango The former Mum leader has since released a hit single titled ‘Zamkanika,’ which tells about the power and glory of God and in the song he implores people not to let Satan rule their lives.

“This is the first taster of the yet to be named album. This is my coming back bringing a diverse repertoire of traditional music beautifully captured in live studio session by Amos Mlolowa and a band of some of our selected A listers,” he says.

The founder of Redeemed Presbyterian Church and former CCAP of Livingstonia preacher and clergyman, Dr Mhango said more songs would come out before dropping the album.

Mhango and his siblings changed the face of gospel music in Malawi as they popularised the genre outside the confines of the church.

“My new album is going to be a pot of gold and a mixed bag of music goodies. I want to give my fans and music lovers a good taste of music that is dictated by powerful messages. I hope people will be blessed,” said Dr. Mhango.

He is the landlord of Malawi gospel music and he leads the way.

