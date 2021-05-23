Reintroduction of Spokes the man – Game Theory album officially out!

Spokesman also known as Spokes the man real name Simeon Mononga started doing music in 2005 in Russia.

Spokesman has worked with a plethora of artists from Russ T and Bunca in Russia to local artists such as Third Eye, Sage Poet, Skill Lane, Dizzo & Venan Cio.

Spokesman’s first full project was with Dominant One called “String of Moments” which they did in 2012. But, he later took a break from recording until 2017.

In 2017 he did a mixtape called “Magic Spoke” with Chimango BoyMagic Banda.

Fast forward to 2021, Spokesman has this month released his highly anticipated 4th project titled “Game Theory”.

According to Spokesman, the full definition of “Game Theory” album is nuanced but in short the album represents a strategy.

“It’s me as the artist strategizing with a multifaceted audience in a dynamic industry.

“Am engaging with the listener and still keeping it real with the myself but at the end of the day I hope everyone derives their own meaning of Game Theory,” he narrated”

“Game Theory” album has 15 tracks. 12 songs with 3 interludes.

Some of the songs in the album include Superpowers, Your Love, Matama, Towera, Frivolous, Hope, One time, Jungle, Runtown, Move On and Goodbye.

Production was done locally and internationally by Famous, 11:23, Justus Beatz (Justus Divine), Th3Crown, Kond1, Daniel Cruz, Othello beats and EDOBY.

Executive producer and sound engineer is Famous.

“I took my time to release this project because I had to find my identity as a recording artist and as a professional in the Information Technology industry. I also wanted to build a good body of work and I believe in taking my time to do so,” says Spokesman.

Renowned artists featured in the album are GD of Dare Devilz, Desert Eagle, Boy Magic, Famous, Badman Nyau and Africa the DJ.

“Game Theory” is Spokesman’s 4th project but the first to be released under MIPALYRO and Bass & Truth Entertainment.

In 2019, Spokesman started a Media Company called MIPALYRO (Mizu Pansi LYrical Order) which has a mixtape ready called “A Time in Manja”.

“A Time in Manja” a 36 track playlist will be released later this year.

Spokesman’s new album “Game Theory” is available on sale at MK5,000 through all mobile payment platforms available locally.

Mpamba; 0881770770

Airtel Money; 0994779769

National Bank: 1003546469

NBS Bank: 18942755

“Game Theory” album is also available on all local and international music streaming platforms.

Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ta0usXIBg3ZyOg2NGGGjI?si=LjBi0u6cQpGwxCdhSZXQrg&nd=1

Stream and Download “Game Theory” album first single titled “Jungle” feat. Badman Nyau, Africa The DJ & The Art Of Rhetoric

Download http://nyasart.com/?p=3770

Download https://www.malawiswift.net/spokesman-jungle-mp3/

Download

https://nyasalandmuzikworld.com/sdm_downloads/download-jungle-spokesman-ft-badman-nyauafrica-the-djthe-art-of-rhetoric/

Download

https://malawitunes.com/track/XyjD3BhLiOPHOEL

