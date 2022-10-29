Release Chisa Mbele, others now, demands Leader of Opposition in Parliament Nankhumwa

Malawi Leader of Opposition who is also Democratic Progressive Party vice president (South) is demanding an immediate release of public demonstration organiser Joshua Chida Mbele who was arrested by Police today (Friday) in the capital city Lilongwe.

“I have learnt with deep shock news that the government of President Lazarus Chakwera has arrested social and human rights activist Mr. Joshua Chisa Mbele and about 40 other citizens for participating in anti-government demonstrations in Lilongwe.

“The action by the government is unacceptable, undemocratic, and a futile attempt to suppress the freedoms of speech and assembly as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

“As Leader of the Opposition in Malawi, I feel duty-bound to demand the immediate and unconditional release from police detention of Mr. Joshua Chisa Mbele and the other 40 people, whose only sin has been to expose the ills of the Tonse Alliance government.

Nankhumwa has also reminded Chakwera and his government that Malawians fought fearlessly against state oppression between 1993 and 1994, the fight that ushered in a democratic and multiparty system of government. Malawians will never accept to return to that one-party autocracy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!