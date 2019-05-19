Relief for Nomads in Karonga

Be Forward Wanderers played with their lungs out on Saturday against Karonga United in the TNM Super League at the Karonga Stadium and claimed full points after a narrow 1-0 win.

The Nomads were coming from their three consecutive defeats scored their vital goal in the 31 minutes through Babatunde Adeboye.

Babatunde, who was voted man of the match scored a beauty after a well received pass from Francisco Madinga.

Wanderers, who moved to position nine from sixteen made some changes to their previous squad that started against Silver Strikers.

For instance, the made changes in goals as Nenani Juwayo replaced Richard Chipuwa.

In defence, stand-in-coach Albert Mpinganjira introduced Francis Mulimbika,Wongani Kaipa,Dennis Chembezi and Stanely Sanudi.

On the midfield, Raphael partnered Francis Mkonda,while Francisco Madinga and Isaac Kaliat operated from the wings.

Babatunde played behind Vincent Nyangulu.

Karonga who lacked composure inside the box struggled during the match on the middle of the park where Mkonda outplayed them.

The Nomads have another game on Sunday against Chitipa United.

