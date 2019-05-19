Malawi netball export Joyce Mvula wins player of the year award  in England

Malawi netball export to England, Joyce Mvula on Saturday helped her Manchester Thunder be crowned English Netball Super League champions after defeating defending champions Wasps in a tight and highly contentious match by 57-52 baskets.

This was the first time for Thunder to win the title since 2014.

They trailed 17-12 in first quarter before regaining their form in the second quarter to lead 29-27.

They once more suffered a huge set back in the third quarter as they went down again 45-39.

However, Thunder produced a spirited and splendid performance in the final quarter to claim victory with a 57-52 goal margin.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for Malawi international shooter Joyce Mvula who failed to finish the match after sustaining a knee injury.

Thunder Coach Karen Greig described Mvula’s injury ‘who had a grand game’ as unfortunate.

“It was unfortunate for Joyce having to come off as she had a great game. We don’t quite know what’s wrong and she’ll have to get a scan but hopefully it’s only a tweak of her knee” Greig told BBC after the match.

“We’ll look after her before she goes back to Malawi in a few weeks,” she added.

On the other hand, Mvula had a relief after being voted Sky Sports Fun Player of the Year Award.

She went further to express her joy and excitement through her Facebook page.

“We are the champions!!!! What a lovely team. Thanks for those who voted for me on sky sports fun player of the year I won it, thank you so much” wrote Mvula.

